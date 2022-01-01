South Lake Tahoe sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in South Lake Tahoe
BAGELS
Tahoe Bagel Company
1018 Al Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe
|Back 2 Life
|$9.25
The ultimate hangover cure! Your choice of two breakfast meats, with cheese, over eggs with a hashbrown and a dash of hot sauce. Served on your choice of bagel.
|Spec. Bagel - Lox
|$11.75
Cold smoked Nova lox, cream cheese, red onion, capers, dill all on your choice of bagel.
|BLT
|$7.75
Generous serving of bacon, lettuce, and tomato with light mayo on your choice of bagel.
SANDWICHES
Driftwood Cafe - Lake Tahoe
1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe
|Eggs Benedict
|$14.95
Toasted English muffin with smoked ham, 2 poached eggs topped with our "cheesy" herb sauce, or try it "veggie" style with spinach & tomato or sliced breast of turkey. Served with choice of potatoes.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.95
Scrambled eggs, your choice of meat or avocado, choice of cheese, hash browns , and homemade salsa wrapped in our jumbo flour tortilla.
|Fantastic French Toast
|$8.95
Thick sourdough bread dipped in our homemade cinnamon egg batter & topped with powdered sugar.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
17 Beach Hut Deli
1072 Emerald Bay Rd, South Lake Tahoe
|Chips
|$1.75
140-320Cal/bag
|Beach Comber
Choice of two meats and two cheeses, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, lettuce & peperoncinis on a french Roll. Dude: 390-590Cal/ Regular: 780-1120Cal/ Large: 1120-1570Cal/ X-Large: 1520-2160Cal
|Malibu
|$7.75
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, avocado & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1120Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size