South Lake Tahoe sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Bagel Company image

BAGELS

Tahoe Bagel Company

1018 Al Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.6 (177 reviews)
Takeout

Back 2 Life$9.25
The ultimate hangover cure! Your choice of two breakfast meats, with cheese, over eggs with a hashbrown and a dash of hot sauce. Served on your choice of bagel.
Spec. Bagel - Lox$11.75
Cold smoked Nova lox, cream cheese, red onion, capers, dill all on your choice of bagel.
BLT$7.75
Generous serving of bacon, lettuce, and tomato with light mayo on your choice of bagel.

Driftwood Cafe - Lake Tahoe image

SANDWICHES

Driftwood Cafe - Lake Tahoe

1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (4424 reviews)
Takeout

Eggs Benedict$14.95
Toasted English muffin with smoked ham, 2 poached eggs topped with our "cheesy" herb sauce, or try it "veggie" style with spinach & tomato or sliced breast of turkey. Served with choice of potatoes.
Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Scrambled eggs, your choice of meat or avocado, choice of cheese, hash browns , and homemade salsa wrapped in our jumbo flour tortilla.
Fantastic French Toast$8.95
Thick sourdough bread dipped in our homemade cinnamon egg batter & topped with powdered sugar.

17 Beach Hut Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

17 Beach Hut Deli

1072 Emerald Bay Rd, South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.2 (1306 reviews)
Takeout

Chips$1.75
140-320Cal/bag
Beach Comber
Choice of two meats and two cheeses, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, lettuce & peperoncinis on a french Roll. Dude: 390-590Cal/ Regular: 780-1120Cal/ Large: 1120-1570Cal/ X-Large: 1520-2160Cal
Malibu$7.75
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, avocado & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1120Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size


