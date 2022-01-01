Burritos in South Lake Tahoe
South Lake Tahoe restaurants that serve burritos
SANDWICHES
Driftwood Cafe - Lake Tahoe
1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe
|Eggs Benedict
|$14.95
Toasted English muffin with smoked ham, 2 poached eggs topped with our "cheesy" herb sauce, or try it "veggie" style with spinach & tomato or sliced breast of turkey. Served with choice of potatoes.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.95
Scrambled eggs, your choice of meat or avocado, choice of cheese, hash browns , and homemade salsa wrapped in our jumbo flour tortilla.
|Fantastic French Toast
|$8.95
Thick sourdough bread dipped in our homemade cinnamon egg batter & topped with powdered sugar.
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Maria's Mexican Restaurant
2494 Lake Tahoe Blvd #1, South Lake Tahoe
|La Verde
|$15.00
Corn Tortilla, Filling of your choice, Our famous creamy Green Tomatillo Salsa, Topped with Queso Fresco. Served with Cilantro Rice and Black Beans
|Guacamole Appetizer
|$10.00
Fresh Avocado, Chopped Tomato, Onion, and Cilantro, Lime, topped with Cotija Cheese
|Oscar's Famous Tacos
|$15.00
Three Hand-made Corn Tortillas, Your choice of Fish or Shrimp, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, and our Secret Chipotle Dressing
El Sazón de Mi Tierra
3354 sandy way, South Lake Tahoe
|Asada Fries
|$9.99
Pico de gallo, queso, jalapeño, crema, guacamole opción de carne.
( pico de gallo, cheese, jalapeno, sour cream, guacamole, choice of meat)
|Horchata
Homemade Horchata
|Nachos
|$9.99
Frijoles, jalapeño, queso, pico de gallo, crema, guacamole, opción de carne.
Refried beans, jalapeño, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole , choice of meat