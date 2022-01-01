Burritos in South Lake Tahoe

Driftwood Cafe - Lake Tahoe image

SANDWICHES

Driftwood Cafe - Lake Tahoe

1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (4424 reviews)
Takeout
Eggs Benedict$14.95
Toasted English muffin with smoked ham, 2 poached eggs topped with our "cheesy" herb sauce, or try it "veggie" style with spinach & tomato or sliced breast of turkey. Served with choice of potatoes.
Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Scrambled eggs, your choice of meat or avocado, choice of cheese, hash browns , and homemade salsa wrapped in our jumbo flour tortilla.
Fantastic French Toast$8.95
Thick sourdough bread dipped in our homemade cinnamon egg batter & topped with powdered sugar.
More about Driftwood Cafe - Lake Tahoe
Maria's Mexican Restaurant image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Maria's Mexican Restaurant

2494 Lake Tahoe Blvd #1, South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.4 (131 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
La Verde$15.00
Corn Tortilla, Filling of your choice, Our famous creamy Green Tomatillo Salsa, Topped with Queso Fresco. Served with Cilantro Rice and Black Beans
Guacamole Appetizer$10.00
Fresh Avocado, Chopped Tomato, Onion, and Cilantro, Lime, topped with Cotija Cheese
Oscar's Famous Tacos$15.00
Three Hand-made Corn Tortillas, Your choice of Fish or Shrimp, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, and our Secret Chipotle Dressing
More about Maria's Mexican Restaurant
Banner pic

 

El Sazón de Mi Tierra

3354 sandy way, South Lake Tahoe

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Asada Fries$9.99
Pico de gallo, queso, jalapeño, crema, guacamole opción de carne.
( pico de gallo, cheese, jalapeno, sour cream, guacamole, choice of meat)
Horchata
Homemade Horchata
Nachos$9.99
Frijoles, jalapeño, queso, pico de gallo, crema, guacamole, opción de carne.
Refried beans, jalapeño, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole , choice of meat
More about El Sazón de Mi Tierra

