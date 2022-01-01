Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai tea in South Lake Tahoe

Go
South Lake Tahoe restaurants
Toast

South Lake Tahoe restaurants that serve chai tea

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Driftwood Cafe - Lake Tahoe

1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (4424 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte$3.95
Iced Chai Tea Latte 16 Oz$4.50
Iced Chai Tea Latte 16 Oz$4.50
More about Driftwood Cafe - Lake Tahoe
Item pic

 

Bare Roots Artisian Coffee Roasting Co.

2572 Lake Tahoe Blvd., Unit #3, South Lake Tahoe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHAI TEA LATTE$3.00
A fragrant and full bodied Masala Chai with wild-grown black tea and the highest quality spices, slow brewed to create the perfect balance. Prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper. This organic chai tea is combined with a frothed dairy or alternative of your choice for a wholesome and refreshing beverage served hot or over ice.
More about Bare Roots Artisian Coffee Roasting Co.

Browse other tasty dishes in South Lake Tahoe

French Toast

Hot Chocolate

Reuben

Chicken Tenders

Chai Lattes

Fish Tacos

Quesadillas

Burritos

Map

More near South Lake Tahoe to explore

Reno

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Tahoe City

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Truckee

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

El Dorado Hills

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Placerville

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Reno

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston