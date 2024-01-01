Cobb salad in South Lake Tahoe
South Lake Tahoe restaurants that serve cobb salad
SANDWICHES
Driftwood Cafe - Lake Tahoe
1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe
|Cobb Salad
|$13.95
Freshly chopped iceberg & romaine lettuce with crisp bacon, grilled chicken breast, green onions, avocado, carrots, tomatoes, hard boiled egg & bleu cheese.
West Coast Sourdough - Lake Tahoe
2014 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe
|Cobb Salad*
|$0.00
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing