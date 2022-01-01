Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in South Lake Tahoe

Go
South Lake Tahoe restaurants
Toast

South Lake Tahoe restaurants that serve french toast

Tahoe Bagel Company image

BAGELS

Tahoe Bagel Company

1018 Al Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.6 (177 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$1.95
More about Tahoe Bagel Company
Fantastic French Toast image

SANDWICHES

Driftwood Cafe - Lake Tahoe

1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (4424 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's French Toast$5.95
Fantastic French Toast$9.95
Thick sourdough bread dipped in our homemade cinnamon egg batter & topped with powdered sugar.
French Toast Combo$13.95
One slice of thick sourdough French toast with 2 eggs any style & 3 pieces of bacon, or 2 sausage patties, or 2 chicken apple sausage links, or smoked ham.
More about Driftwood Cafe - Lake Tahoe

