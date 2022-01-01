French toast in South Lake Tahoe
South Lake Tahoe restaurants that serve french toast
More about Tahoe Bagel Company
BAGELS
Tahoe Bagel Company
1018 Al Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe
|French Toast
|$1.95
More about Driftwood Cafe - Lake Tahoe
SANDWICHES
Driftwood Cafe - Lake Tahoe
1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe
|Kid's French Toast
|$5.95
|Fantastic French Toast
|$9.95
Thick sourdough bread dipped in our homemade cinnamon egg batter & topped with powdered sugar.
|French Toast Combo
|$13.95
One slice of thick sourdough French toast with 2 eggs any style & 3 pieces of bacon, or 2 sausage patties, or 2 chicken apple sausage links, or smoked ham.