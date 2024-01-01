Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in South Lake Tahoe

Go
South Lake Tahoe restaurants
Toast

South Lake Tahoe restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Lake Tahoe

2014 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad*$0.00
Chopped Romaine, with Ham, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese & a side of Greek Dressing
More about West Coast Sourdough - Lake Tahoe
Consumer pic

 

Artemis Mediterranean Grill - Lake Tahoe - 2229 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, Ste A

2229 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, Ste A, South Lake Tahoe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$15.95
romain, cucumber, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, feta, Greek vinaigrette
More about Artemis Mediterranean Grill - Lake Tahoe - 2229 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, Ste A

