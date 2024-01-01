Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in South Lake Tahoe

South Lake Tahoe restaurants
South Lake Tahoe restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Artemis Lakefront Cafe - 900 Ski Run Blvd #111

900 Ski Run Blvd #111, South Lake Tahoe

Takeout
Mahi Pita$21.95
beer-battered mahi, romaine, tomato, red onion, Artemis sauce
Artemis Mediterranean Grill - Lake Tahoe - 2229 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, Ste A

2229 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, Ste A, South Lake Tahoe

TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Mahi Sandwich$19.95
romaine, tomato, red onion, herb pesto sauce, brioche bun
Grilled Mahi-Mahi$26.95
lemon caper cream sauce, saffron almond pilaf, tabbouleh salad
Mahi Fish & Chips$21.95
beer-battered Mahi, Artemis fries, Artemis dipping sauce
