Mahi mahi in South Lake Tahoe
South Lake Tahoe restaurants that serve mahi mahi
More about Artemis Lakefront Cafe - 900 Ski Run Blvd #111
Artemis Lakefront Cafe - 900 Ski Run Blvd #111
900 Ski Run Blvd #111, South Lake Tahoe
|Mahi Pita
|$21.95
beer-battered mahi, romaine, tomato, red onion, Artemis sauce
More about Artemis Mediterranean Grill - Lake Tahoe - 2229 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, Ste A
Artemis Mediterranean Grill - Lake Tahoe - 2229 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, Ste A
2229 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, Ste A, South Lake Tahoe
|Grilled Mahi Sandwich
|$19.95
romaine, tomato, red onion, herb pesto sauce, brioche bun
|Grilled Mahi-Mahi
|$26.95
lemon caper cream sauce, saffron almond pilaf, tabbouleh salad
|Mahi Fish & Chips
|$21.95
beer-battered Mahi, Artemis fries, Artemis dipping sauce