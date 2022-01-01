Go
South Lake Pizza

10519 20th st SE

Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Popular Items

Bobcat Special$15.95
Two layers of pepperoni on top of freshly cut mozzerella cheese, and tangy marinara sauce,
Pineapple Express$15.95
Canadian bacon, pineapple bits, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our delicious marinara.
Cheese Bread$3.95
French baguette spread with garlic butter, mozzerella cheese and a spirkle of parmesan cheese.
Ultimate BLT$6.95
Creamy housemade bacon sauce, strips of bacon, mozzeralle cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
Chickean Caesar Salad$4.95
Fresh romain lettuce, baked marinated chicken breast, croutons and grated parmesan cheese served with our homemade caesar dressing.
Machias$16.95
Pepperoni, canadian bacon & mushrooms, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our delicious marinara.
Cheese Pockets$3.95
Mini Oven Baked Cheese Raviolis
The Philly$18.95
Philly steak, green peppers, onions & mushrooms, freshly cut mozzerella cheese on top of our tangy white herb sauce.
Greek Salad$4.95
Romain lettuce, Fetta cheese, black olives, pepperoncini, tomato.
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

10519 20th st SE, Lake Stevens WA 98258

