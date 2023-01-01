Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

South Lyon restaurants you'll love

South Lyon restaurants
  South Lyon

South Lyon's top cuisines

Brewpubs & breweries
Must-try South Lyon restaurants

Witch's Hat Brewing Company image

 

Witch's Hat Brewing Company

601 S Lafayette St, South Lyon

Avg 4.5 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mother Delta Night Fury single can$9.00
Mother Delta Night Fury is an imperial stout brewed with molasses and aged in bourbon barrels with Biscoff cookies, vanilla beans and coffee beans from Hyperion Coffee Co. added. 13.5%
Hand Cut Fries$6.00
Our Hand Cut Fresh, Never Frozen Potatoes deep fried and seasoned to perfection! Vegetarian.
Allergen Info: May contain Wheat.
Lifetime Mug Club Membership$250.00
We are bringing back just a handful of Lifetime Mug Club Memberships to help raise money for Habitat For Humanity's House That Beer Built 2022. 100% of these sales will go directly to Habitat.
Fortuna image

 

Fortuna Inn

22281 Pontiac Trail, South Lyon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spring Roll$2.25
Filled with shredded cabbage, chopped celery, spanish onions and rice noodles. Served with home-made sauce.
Sweet and Sour Chicken$10.95
Lightly breaded chunks of chicken breast topped with our homemade sweet and sour sauce
Crab Rangoon$6.95
Filled with imitation crabmeat, fresh scallions and rich cream cheese served with sweet and sour sauce.
Banner pic

 

Dua Vino

135 E Lake St, South Lyon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
