South Lyon restaurants you'll love

Witch's Hat Brewing Company
601 S Lafayette St, South Lyon
|Popular items
|Mother Delta Night Fury single can
|$9.00
Mother Delta Night Fury is an imperial stout brewed with molasses and aged in bourbon barrels with Biscoff cookies, vanilla beans and coffee beans from Hyperion Coffee Co. added. 13.5%
|Hand Cut Fries
|$6.00
Our Hand Cut Fresh, Never Frozen Potatoes deep fried and seasoned to perfection! Vegetarian.
Allergen Info: May contain Wheat.
|Lifetime Mug Club Membership
|$250.00
We are bringing back just a handful of Lifetime Mug Club Memberships to help raise money for Habitat For Humanity's House That Beer Built 2022. 100% of these sales will go directly to Habitat.
Fortuna Inn
22281 Pontiac Trail, South Lyon
|Popular items
|Spring Roll
|$2.25
Filled with shredded cabbage, chopped celery, spanish onions and rice noodles. Served with home-made sauce.
|Sweet and Sour Chicken
|$10.95
Lightly breaded chunks of chicken breast topped with our homemade sweet and sour sauce
|Crab Rangoon
|$6.95
Filled with imitation crabmeat, fresh scallions and rich cream cheese served with sweet and sour sauce.