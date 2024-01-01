Almond chicken in South Lyon
La Marsa - South Lyon, MI
25740 Pontiac Trail, South Lyon
|Hommous w/ Chicken & Almonds Appetizer
|$15.49
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with bite-sized pieces of Chicken Breast sautéed with almonds.
|Garlic Almond Chicken Gallaba
|$22.99
Classic or Zesty. Bite-sized pieces of quality Chicken Breast sautéed with vegetables, garlic & Mediterranean seasonings mixed with rice, almonds, and garlic. Served with 1 side.
Fortuna Inn
22281 Pontiac Trail, South Lyon
|#1 Almond Chicken (LUNCH)
|$0.00
|Almond Boneless Chicken
|$15.49
Our #1 Seller!!! The most Asian thing on the menu! :-) Lightly battered breast of chicken with our homemade chicken gravy on side!
|#1 Almond Chicken
|$0.00
Our #1 Seller!!! The most Asian thing on the menu! :-) Lightly battered breast of chicken with our homemade chicken gravy on side! Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.