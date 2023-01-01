Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in South Lyon

South Lyon restaurants
South Lyon restaurants that serve cookies

Witch's Hat Brewing Company

601 S Lafayette St, South Lyon

Avg 4.5 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cookies 'n Cream 16oz Single Can - Mug Club Member Pre-sale - pick up March 17th$13.00
Mug club member only release. Pick up Friday, March 17th between noon and 10pm.
Cookies 'n Cream Fury is an imperial stout brewed with molasses and aged in bourbon barrels with vanilla beans, toasted coconut and Mindo cocoa nibs and cocoa powder. 13.5%
If you need to assign a proxy to pick your cans up for you, please list their name in the special instructions box below.
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich$7.00
House-baked chocolate chip peanut butter cookies with Calder Farms vanilla ice cream in the middle.
Allergens: Soy, Peanuts, Wheat & Dairy
More about Witch's Hat Brewing Company
Fortuna Inn

22281 Pontiac Trail, South Lyon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Almond Cookies ***$0.00
Fortune Cookies ***$0.00
More about Fortuna Inn
