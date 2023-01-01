Cookies in South Lyon

Mug club member only release. Pick up Friday, March 17th between noon and 10pm.

Cookies 'n Cream Fury is an imperial stout brewed with molasses and aged in bourbon barrels with vanilla beans, toasted coconut and Mindo cocoa nibs and cocoa powder. 13.5%

If you need to assign a proxy to pick your cans up for you, please list their name in the special instructions box below.

