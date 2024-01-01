Garlic chicken in South Lyon
South Lyon restaurants that serve garlic chicken
More about La Marsa - South Lyon, MI
La Marsa - South Lyon, MI
25740 Pontiac Trail, South Lyon
|Garlic Almond Chicken Gallaba
|$22.99
Classic or Zesty. Bite-sized pieces of quality Chicken Breast sautéed with vegetables, garlic & Mediterranean seasonings mixed with rice, almonds, and garlic. Served with 1 side.
More about Fortuna Inn
Fortuna Inn
22281 Pontiac Trail, South Lyon
|Garlic Chicken
|$0.00
Marinated chicken sauteed with spanish onions and green peppers in a heavy garlic sauce
|#24 Garlic Chicken
|$0.00
Marinated chicken sauteed with spanish onions and green peppers in a heavy garlic sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.