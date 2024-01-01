Mac and cheese in South Lyon

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Aubree's South Lyon - 21775 Pontiac Trail

21775 Pontiac Trail, South Lyon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese$15.00
Creamy cheese sauce, boneless buffalo wings, topped with pickled red onions, blue cheese crumbles, and drizzled with a buffalo ranch.
Roasted Garlic Veggie Mac & Cheese$15.00
Creamy garlic parmesan sauce, caramelized onions, mushrooms, Brussel sprouts, broccoli, garnished with parmesan cheese.
More about Aubree's South Lyon - 21775 Pontiac Trail
Item pic

 

Witch's Hat Brewing Company

601 S Lafayette St, South Lyon

Avg 4.5 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$14.00
Cavatappi Pasta tossed & cooked in House Made Cheese Sauce, topped with Shaved Parmesan and Breadcrumbs. Vegetarian Allergen Info: Dairy, Wheat & Soy
More about Witch's Hat Brewing Company

