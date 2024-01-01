Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in South Lyon

Go
South Lyon restaurants
Toast

South Lyon restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Aubree's South Lyon - 21775 Pontiac Trail

21775 Pontiac Trail, South Lyon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$12.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast or slow roasted, hand shredded beef, shredded cheese sauteed green peppers and onions. Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, Cotija cheese, and our house salsa.
More about Aubree's South Lyon - 21775 Pontiac Trail
Item pic

 

Witch's Hat Brewing Company

601 S Lafayette St, South Lyon

Avg 4.5 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Avocado Quesadilla Tacos$20.00
Two cheese quesadillas filled with chimichurri dressed spring greens, black bean and corn salsa, Nashville fried avocado and topped with fried onions. Served with Taco Fries.
Allergens: Dairy, Wheat, Soy
More about Witch's Hat Brewing Company

Browse other tasty dishes in South Lyon

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Honey Chicken

Garlic Chicken

Almond Chicken

Chili

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near South Lyon to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (121 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Walled Lake

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (121 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (411 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (251 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (415 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (523 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (427 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston