Go
Banner pic

South Market

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

905 e Gregory Street

PENSACOLA, FL 32502

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

905 e Gregory Street, PENSACOLA FL 32502

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Fin and Fork - Pensacola

No reviews yet

Fin & Fork is a casual, Pensacola FL restaurant serving fresh seafood, steaks, sushi and other Fresh Gulf Coast Eats.

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0223

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.

The Aragon Cafe

No reviews yet

Upscale BBQ dining! Order takeout, delivery or stop in to dine! You will not be disappointed!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

South Market

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston