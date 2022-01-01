Go
Toast

Blue Door Bread Company

Come in and enjoy!

35 Auhana Rd

Avg 4.4 (9 reviews)

Popular Items

Margherita$16.00
Spicy Sausage with Onion, mushrooms$20.00
Pepperoni$18.00
Daily Special$22.00
Maui Gold Pineapple and Canadian Bacon$20.00
See full menu

Location

35 Auhana Rd

Kihei HI

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Maui Ono Donuts

No reviews yet

Maui Ono Donuts is about bringing our deliciously whimsical Plant Based donuts to the most beautiful place in the world.

Ohana Seafood Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Ohana Seafood Bar & Grill in Kihei, Hawaii was established in 2015. Together with owners Shane & Tracey Johnston, we are a team of highly experienced chefs and friendly staff dedicated to bringing you the freshest, most flavorful seafood, burgers, and local food with a family friendly Tiki vibe dining experience with live music on Maui.

Southshore Grindz

No reviews yet

We offer a wide menu of local plate lunches, noodles and sandwiches. Somethssing for everyone!

Maui Tacos - Kamaole Beach Center

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston