Blue Door Bread Company
Come in and enjoy!
35 Auhana Rd
Popular Items
Location
35 Auhana Rd
Kihei HI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Maui Ono Donuts
Maui Ono Donuts is about bringing our deliciously whimsical Plant Based donuts to the most beautiful place in the world.
Ohana Seafood Bar & Grill
Ohana Seafood Bar & Grill in Kihei, Hawaii was established in 2015. Together with owners Shane & Tracey Johnston, we are a team of highly experienced chefs and friendly staff dedicated to bringing you the freshest, most flavorful seafood, burgers, and local food with a family friendly Tiki vibe dining experience with live music on Maui.
Southshore Grindz
We offer a wide menu of local plate lunches, noodles and sandwiches. Somethssing for everyone!
Maui Tacos - Kamaole Beach Center
Come in and enjoy!