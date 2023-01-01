Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

South Milwaukee restaurants you'll love

South Milwaukee restaurants
  • South Milwaukee

Must-try South Milwaukee restaurants

Azteca Restaurant MKE - 901 Milwaukee Avenue

901 Milwaukee Avenue, South Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Guacamole with Chips$9.50
An artisan blend of ripe avocado, tomatoes, cilantro and onions
Combinación South$14.50
One quesadilla sincronizada ham and bacon, one steak chimichanga, and one chicken flauta, topped with lettuce, queso fresco, and sour cream
#1 Enchiladas Rojas Dinner$12.95
Three rolled up corn tortillas stuffed. Topped with mild red sauce, melted cheese and sour cream on the side
More about Azteca Restaurant MKE - 901 Milwaukee Avenue
Pat's Oak Manor image

GRILL

Pat's Oak Manor

1804 15TH AVE, SOUTH MILWAUKEE

Avg 4.3 (452 reviews)
More about Pat's Oak Manor
Restaurant banner

 

Atwood Hwy BBQ Food Truck - 925 Madison Avenue

925 Madison Avenue, South Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Atwood Hwy BBQ Food Truck - 925 Madison Avenue
