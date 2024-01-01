Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in South Orange

South Orange restaurants
South Orange restaurants that serve chicken soup

Tito's Burritos & Wings - South Orange

6 W. South Orange Ave, South Orange

NEW Chicken Tortilla Soup$7.99
Homemade and topped with sour cream, roasted corn, crispy tortilla strips and fresh cut cilantro.
More about Tito's Burritos & Wings - South Orange
Miti Miti NJ

10 Sloan Street, South Orange

Chicken Tortilla Soup$10.00
Chipotle poblano chicken broth, shredded chicken, tortilla strips, avocado, jack cheese, crema, cilantro. Gluten-free.
More about Miti Miti NJ

