Chicken tenders in
South Orange
/
South Orange
/
Chicken Tenders
South Orange restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Miti Miti NJ
10 Sloan Street, South Orange
No reviews yet
Chicken Fingers ( 4 PC )
$12.00
Served with french fries and two sauces.
More about Miti Miti NJ
Bistro d'Azur
14 Academy Street, South Orange
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders
$14.00
More about Bistro d'Azur
