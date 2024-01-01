Chicken tortilla soup in South Orange
South Orange restaurants that serve chicken tortilla soup
Tito's Burritos & Wings - South Orange
6 W. South Orange Ave, South Orange
|NEW Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$7.99
Homemade and topped with sour cream, roasted corn, crispy tortilla strips and fresh cut cilantro.
Miti Miti NJ
10 Sloan Street, South Orange
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$10.00
Chipotle poblano chicken broth, shredded chicken, tortilla strips, avocado, jack cheese, crema, cilantro. Gluten-free.
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$10.00
