Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in South Orange

Go
South Orange restaurants
Toast

South Orange restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Tito's Burritos & Wings - South Orange

6 W. South Orange Ave, South Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NEW Quesadilla Meal Deal$12.95
1 Classic Cheese Quesadilla with 2 fountain sodas, a small bag of chips and 2 fresh salsas of your choice.
Grilled Steak Quesadilla$16.95
Grilled steak with Tito’s cheeses melted inside 12-inch flour tortillas with sour cream and our fresh guac on the side
Tito's Classic Quesadilla$10.95
Tito’s cheeses melted inside 12-inch flour tortillas with sour cream and our fresh guac on the side.
More about Tito's Burritos & Wings - South Orange
Item pic

 

Miti Miti NJ

10 Sloan Street, South Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Birria Quesadilla$18.00
Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Flour tortillas, grilled chicken, jack cheese. Served with pico & crema.
Shrimp Quesadilla$17.00
Flour tortillas, shrimp, jack cheese. Served with pico & crema.
More about Miti Miti NJ

Browse other tasty dishes in South Orange

Nachos

Shrimp Tacos

Veggie Tacos

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Fish Tacos

Map

More near South Orange to explore

Newark

Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)

Montclair

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Union

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Summit

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Maplewood

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Harrison

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2035 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (587 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (611 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1012 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (132 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (593 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston