Quesadillas in South Orange
South Orange restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Tito's Burritos & Wings - South Orange
Tito's Burritos & Wings - South Orange
6 W. South Orange Ave, South Orange
|NEW Quesadilla Meal Deal
|$12.95
1 Classic Cheese Quesadilla with 2 fountain sodas, a small bag of chips and 2 fresh salsas of your choice.
|Grilled Steak Quesadilla
|$16.95
Grilled steak with Tito’s cheeses melted inside 12-inch flour tortillas with sour cream and our fresh guac on the side
|Tito's Classic Quesadilla
|$10.95
Tito’s cheeses melted inside 12-inch flour tortillas with sour cream and our fresh guac on the side.