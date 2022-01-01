South Padre Island restaurants you'll love

South Padre Island restaurants
Toast
  • South Padre Island

South Padre Island's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Steakhouses
Must-try South Padre Island restaurants

Daddy's Seafood Cajun Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Daddy's Seafood Cajun Kitchen

1808 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island

Avg 4.1 (2081 reviews)
Popular items
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$13.50
With lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, and chipotle sauce. Served on flour tortillas with french fries.
Cajun Mixup$26.99
Boiled crawfish, shrimp, corn, sausage, and red potatoes.
Soup & Salad$11.25
Soup Served in bread bowl. Does not include Lobster Bisque.
Dirty Al's SPI image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dirty Al's SPI

33396 State Park Rd, South Padre Island

Avg 4.3 (3580 reviews)
Popular items
Grilled Burger$9.99
Served with Fries. Topped with Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, & Onions.
Fried Zucchini$6.49
Served with Parmesan cheese
Fish
Josephine's Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Josephine's Kitchen

3409 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island

Avg 4.5 (668 reviews)
Popular items
CROISSANT BENEDICT$8.99
Buttery flaky toasted croissant, filled with grilled ham, two freshly poached eggs, and sautéed spinach covered with hollandaise sauce.
PANCAKE STACK$4.99
3 Buttermilk pancakes
OATMEAL$5.99
Homemade oatmeal with hints of vanilla and cinnamon paired with toast
Senor Donkey image

 

Senor Donkey

4215 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island

No reviews yet
Popular items
Pollo Asado$9.99
Fajita - Chicken$18.99
Large Queso Dip$8.99
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Liam's Steak House & Oyster Bar

202 W Tarpon St, South Padre Island

Avg 4.3 (1642 reviews)
Popular items
Ribeye Guacamole$19.00
Blackened Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo$26.00
Grilled Onions$1.25
Banner pic

 

The Meatball Cafe

2412 PADRE BLVD, SOUTH PADRE ISLAND

No reviews yet
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in South Padre Island

Tacos

