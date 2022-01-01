South Padre Island restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Daddy's Seafood Cajun Kitchen
1808 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island
|Popular items
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$13.50
With lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, and chipotle sauce. Served on flour tortillas with french fries.
|Cajun Mixup
|$26.99
Boiled crawfish, shrimp, corn, sausage, and red potatoes.
|Soup & Salad
|$11.25
Soup Served in bread bowl. Does not include Lobster Bisque.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Dirty Al's SPI
33396 State Park Rd, South Padre Island
|Popular items
|Grilled Burger
|$9.99
Served with Fries. Topped with Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, & Onions.
|Fried Zucchini
|$6.49
Served with Parmesan cheese
|Fish
FRENCH FRIES
Josephine's Kitchen
3409 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island
|Popular items
|CROISSANT BENEDICT
|$8.99
Buttery flaky toasted croissant, filled with grilled ham, two freshly poached eggs, and sautéed spinach covered with hollandaise sauce.
|PANCAKE STACK
|$4.99
3 Buttermilk pancakes
|OATMEAL
|$5.99
Homemade oatmeal with hints of vanilla and cinnamon paired with toast
Senor Donkey
4215 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island
|Popular items
|Pollo Asado
|$9.99
|Fajita - Chicken
|$18.99
|Large Queso Dip
|$8.99
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Liam's Steak House & Oyster Bar
202 W Tarpon St, South Padre Island
|Popular items
|Ribeye Guacamole
|$19.00
|Blackened Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo
|$26.00
|Grilled Onions
|$1.25
The Meatball Cafe
2412 PADRE BLVD, SOUTH PADRE ISLAND