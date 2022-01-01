Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cannolis in
South Padre Island
/
South Padre Island
/
Cannolis
South Padre Island restaurants that serve cannolis
The Meatball Cafe
2412 PADRE BLVD, SOUTH PADRE ISLAND
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$5.00
More about The Meatball Cafe
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - South Padre Island
410 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island
No reviews yet
Italian Cannoli
$5.00
An Italian handcrafted pastry shell filled with fresh ricotta cheese and chocolate.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - South Padre Island
