Carbonara in South Padre Island
South Padre Island restaurants that serve carbonara
The Meatball Cafe
2412 PADRE BLVD, SOUTH PADRE ISLAND
|Rigatoni Carbonara
|$18.00
Prosciutto, garlic, tomato, and green onions sauteed in a white wine
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - South Padre Island
410 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island
|Mafaldine Carbonara
|$18.00
Pancetta, red onions, and homemade Mafaldine pasta swirled
in Russo’s homemade Pecorino Romano cream sauce.