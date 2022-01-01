Clam chowder in South Padre Island
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Daddy's Seafood Cajun Kitchen
1808 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island
|Clam Chowder
The Meatball Cafe
2412 PADRE BLVD, SOUTH PADRE ISLAND
|CUP Clam Chowder
|$5.00
Hearty bowl of little neck clams slowly simmered in a creamy, garlicky clam broth with bacon, onion, and potato.
|Clam Chowder Bowl
|$7.00
Hearty bowl of little neck clams slowly simmered in a creamy, garlicky clam broth with bacon, onion, and potato.