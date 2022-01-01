Clams in South Padre Island

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Daddy's Seafood Cajun Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Daddy's Seafood Cajun Kitchen

1808 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island

Avg 4.1 (2081 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Clam Chowder
More about Daddy's Seafood Cajun Kitchen
Item pic

 

The Meatball Cafe

2412 PADRE BLVD, SOUTH PADRE ISLAND

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CUP Clam Chowder$5.00
Hearty bowl of little neck clams slowly simmered in a creamy, garlicky clam broth with bacon, onion, and potato.
Linguini & Clams$27.00
Little neck clams sauteed with onions, garlic, olive oil, and sweet vermouth sauce tossed in linguini and a dash of pepper flakes.
Clam Chowder Bowl$7.00
Hearty bowl of little neck clams slowly simmered in a creamy, garlicky clam broth with bacon, onion, and potato.
More about The Meatball Cafe

