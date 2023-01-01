Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in South Padre Island

Go
South Padre Island restaurants
Toast

South Padre Island restaurants that serve enchiladas

Consumer pic

 

Nautico Island Grill

1313 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island, South Padre Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tex-Mex Enchiladas$10.99
3 Enchiladas with our tex-mex sauce. Choice of cheese, chicken or beef. Mexican rice and choice of beans refried or charro.
Poblano Fish Enchiladas$18.99
3 Enchiladas stuffed with fish and topped with our creamy poblano sauce, cheese, side of pico and a drizzle of lime crema. Served with mexican rice and choice of beans.
Verdes Chicken Enchiladas$13.99
3 chicken enchiladas with with our green chile salsa. Topped with queso oaxaca and queso fresco. Drizzled with lime crema. Served with mexican rice and choice of beans
More about Nautico Island Grill
Senor Donkey image

 

Senor Donkey - Senor 1 Inc

4215 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
1 Side Cheese Enchilada$2.00
Kids Cheese Enchilada$6.99
1 Side Enchilada$4.00
More about Senor Donkey - Senor 1 Inc

Browse other tasty dishes in South Padre Island

Nachos

Snapper

Chicken Tenders

Lobsters

Carbonara

Cannolis

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Caesar Salad

Map

More near South Padre Island to explore

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Edinburg

No reviews yet

Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Pharr

No reviews yet

Harlingen

No reviews yet

Alamo

No reviews yet

Portland

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (439 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (305 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (645 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (788 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (166 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (701 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston