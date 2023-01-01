Enchiladas in South Padre Island
South Padre Island restaurants that serve enchiladas
Nautico Island Grill
1313 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island, South Padre Island
|Tex-Mex Enchiladas
|$10.99
3 Enchiladas with our tex-mex sauce. Choice of cheese, chicken or beef. Mexican rice and choice of beans refried or charro.
|Poblano Fish Enchiladas
|$18.99
3 Enchiladas stuffed with fish and topped with our creamy poblano sauce, cheese, side of pico and a drizzle of lime crema. Served with mexican rice and choice of beans.
|Verdes Chicken Enchiladas
|$13.99
3 chicken enchiladas with with our green chile salsa. Topped with queso oaxaca and queso fresco. Drizzled with lime crema. Served with mexican rice and choice of beans