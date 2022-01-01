Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried pickles in
South Padre Island
/
South Padre Island
/
Fried Pickles
South Padre Island restaurants that serve fried pickles
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Dirty Al's SPI
33396 State Park Rd, South Padre Island
Avg 4.3
(3580 reviews)
Fried Pickles
$7.99
More about Dirty Al's SPI
Senor Donkey
4215 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island
No reviews yet
Fried Pickles
$8.99
More about Senor Donkey
Browse other tasty dishes in South Padre Island
Ceviche
Cake
Lobsters
Cheese Fries
Scallops
Shrimp Tacos
Clam Chowder
Snapper
More near South Padre Island to explore
Mcallen
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Brownsville
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Weslaco
Avg 4.8
(11 restaurants)
Edinburg
No reviews yet
Alamo
No reviews yet
Pharr
No reviews yet
Portland
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Harlingen
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Brownsville
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Mcallen
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Laredo
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(231 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(540 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(624 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(149 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(518 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston