Gnocchi in South Padre Island

The Meatball Cafe
2412 PADRE BLVD, SOUTH PADRE ISLAND
|Gnocchi
|$18.00
House made Italian dumplings served with your choice of marinara, pesto, milano, or Alfredo sauce and a garnish of grilled asparagus.
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - South Padre Island
410 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island
|Truffle Burrata Gnocchi
|$19.00
House-made potato pasta with marinara sauce topped with black truffle burrata cheese and fresh basil.