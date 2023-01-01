Huevos rancheros in South Padre Island
South Padre Island restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
More about Josephine's Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
Josephine's Kitchen
3409 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island
|HUEVOS RANCHEROS
|$11.99
Two corn tortillas topped with grill ham, 2 fried eggs, with our homemade red salsa, onion, cilantro and queso fresco.
More about Grapevine Cafe - 100 E Swordfish St
Grapevine Cafe - 100 E Swordfish St
100 E Swordfish St, South Padre Isla
|Huevos Rancheros Benedictos
|$12.39
Our signature grilled barbacoa-chorizo patty, avocado mash, served on an english muffin spread with a thin layer of refried beans, topped with poached eggs, mild chipotle hollandaise, and pico de gallo to garnish.
|Huevos Rancheros Vallartas
|$11.39
Three lightly toasted corn tortillas, topped with refried beans, eggs, ranchero salsa, queso fresco, and sliced avocado.
|Huevos Rancheros Tradicionales
|$8.29
Two eggs, with our made from scratch salsa ranchero.