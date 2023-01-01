Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Huevos rancheros in South Padre Island

South Padre Island restaurants
South Padre Island restaurants that serve huevos rancheros

Josephine's Kitchen image

Josephine's Kitchen

3409 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island

Avg 4.5 (668 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
HUEVOS RANCHEROS$11.99
Two corn tortillas topped with grill ham, 2 fried eggs, with our homemade red salsa, onion, cilantro and queso fresco.
More about Josephine's Kitchen
Grapevine Cafe - 100 E Swordfish St

100 E Swordfish St, South Padre Isla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Huevos Rancheros Benedictos$12.39
Our signature grilled barbacoa-chorizo patty, avocado mash, served on an english muffin spread with a thin layer of refried beans, topped with poached eggs, mild chipotle hollandaise, and pico de gallo to garnish.
Huevos Rancheros Vallartas$11.39
Three lightly toasted corn tortillas, topped with refried beans, eggs, ranchero salsa, queso fresco, and sliced avocado.
Huevos Rancheros Tradicionales$8.29
Two eggs, with our made from scratch salsa ranchero.
More about Grapevine Cafe - 100 E Swordfish St

