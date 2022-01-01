Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in South Padre Island

South Padre Island restaurants
South Padre Island restaurants that serve lasagna

The Meatball Cafe

2412 PADRE BLVD, SOUTH PADRE ISLAND

Lasagna$18.00
Five layers of hearty flavors, ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, our house made meat sauce, spinach, and Italian herbs and spices.
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - South Padre Island

410 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island

Family Russo Lasagna - Half Tray$95.00
Fresh pasta layered with braised
beef, Italian cheeses, and Russo’s
Chianti-braised meat sauce. Red onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, organic cucumbers, red cabbage, black olives, and crisp Romaine lettuce with your choice of dressing. Family recipe made with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, fresh garlics, and Pecorino Romano cheese.
Russo Lasagna$17.00
Fresh pasta layered with braised beef, Italian cheeses, and Russo’s Chianti-braised meat sauce.
