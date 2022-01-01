Lasagna in South Padre Island
South Padre Island restaurants that serve lasagna
More about The Meatball Cafe
The Meatball Cafe
2412 PADRE BLVD, SOUTH PADRE ISLAND
|Lasagna
|$18.00
Five layers of hearty flavors, ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, our house made meat sauce, spinach, and Italian herbs and spices.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - South Padre Island
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - South Padre Island
410 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island
|Family Russo Lasagna - Half Tray
|$95.00
Fresh pasta layered with braised
beef, Italian cheeses, and Russo’s
Chianti-braised meat sauce. Red onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, organic cucumbers, red cabbage, black olives, and crisp Romaine lettuce with your choice of dressing. Family recipe made with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, fresh garlics, and Pecorino Romano cheese.
|Russo Lasagna
|$17.00
Fresh pasta layered with braised beef, Italian cheeses, and Russo’s Chianti-braised meat sauce.