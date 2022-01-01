Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Nachos in
South Padre Island
/
South Padre Island
/
Nachos
South Padre Island restaurants that serve nachos
Senor Donkey
4215 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island
No reviews yet
Fajita Nachos
$14.99
More about Senor Donkey
The Meatball Cafe
2412 PADRE BLVD, SOUTH PADRE ISLAND
No reviews yet
Italian Nachos
$18.00
pasta chips smothered in mozzarella and asiago cheese sauce and topped with chicken, bacon, sausage, jalapeños, tomato, green onion & black olives.
More about The Meatball Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in South Padre Island
Lobsters
Cheese Fries
Salmon
Clam Chowder
Fish Tacos
Ceviche
Fried Pickles
Garlic Bread
More near South Padre Island to explore
Mcallen
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Brownsville
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Weslaco
Avg 4.8
(11 restaurants)
Edinburg
No reviews yet
Alamo
No reviews yet
Pharr
No reviews yet
Portland
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Harlingen
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Brownsville
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Mcallen
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Laredo
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(231 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(540 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(624 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(149 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(518 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston