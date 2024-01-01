Omelettes in South Padre Island
South Padre Island restaurants that serve omelettes
More about Grapevine Cafe - 100 E Swordfish St
Grapevine Cafe - 100 E Swordfish St
100 E Swordfish St, South Padre Isla
|Western Omelette
|$11.32
Stuffed with ham, tomato, onion, bell pepper, cheese.
|Spanish Omelette
|$14.41
Egg white omelette filled with chorizo, sausage, sauteed tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and topped with queso fresco and avocado slices.
Served with refried chorizo beans & a side of ranchero salsa.