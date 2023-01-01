Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in South Padre Island

Go
South Padre Island restaurants
Toast

South Padre Island restaurants that serve pancakes

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Josephine's Kitchen

3409 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island

Avg 4.5 (668 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PECAN PANCAKE STACK$12.99
3 Buttermilk pancakes with toasted pecans
Pancake$2.50
More about Josephine's Kitchen
Main pic

 

Grapevine Cafe - 100 E Swordfish St

100 E Swordfish St, South Padre Isla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Blueberry Pancakes$7.29
Two blueberry pancakes with a goat cheese stuffed center, topped with lemon zest and whipped cream.
Apple Cinnamon Pancakes$7.29
Two pancakes topped with warm cinnamon apples and cinnamon butter.
One Pancake$3.99
More about Grapevine Cafe - 100 E Swordfish St

Browse other tasty dishes in South Padre Island

Garlic Bread

Grits

Shrimp Caesar Salad

Mahi Mahi

Tacos

Chef Salad

Quesadillas

Cheese Fries

Map

More near South Padre Island to explore

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Edinburg

No reviews yet

Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Pharr

No reviews yet

Harlingen

No reviews yet

Alamo

No reviews yet

Portland

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (468 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (332 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (685 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (846 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (764 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston