Pancakes in South Padre Island
South Padre Island restaurants that serve pancakes
Josephine's Kitchen
3409 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island
|PECAN PANCAKE STACK
|$12.99
3 Buttermilk pancakes with toasted pecans
|Pancake
|$2.50
Grapevine Cafe - 100 E Swordfish St
100 E Swordfish St, South Padre Isla
|Lemon Blueberry Pancakes
|$7.29
Two blueberry pancakes with a goat cheese stuffed center, topped with lemon zest and whipped cream.
|Apple Cinnamon Pancakes
|$7.29
Two pancakes topped with warm cinnamon apples and cinnamon butter.
|One Pancake
|$3.99