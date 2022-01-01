Ravioli in South Padre Island
South Padre Island restaurants that serve ravioli
More about The Meatball Cafe
The Meatball Cafe
2412 PADRE BLVD, SOUTH PADRE ISLAND
|Fried Cheese Ravioli
|$10.00
Three large ravioli stuffed with spinach & cheese and deep fried to perfection served with our marinara sauce.
|Mama's Ravioli Special
|$18.00
Four extra large raviolis. Choose from spinach with cheese or beef with spinach and cheese topped with a choice of marinara, meat sauce, or creamy Alfredo sauce.
|Lobster Ravioli
|$28.00
House made ravioli stuffed with lobster meat, ricotta, cream cheese, spinach and roasted herbs. Topped with a creamy lobster sauce garnished with asparagus.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - South Padre Island
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - South Padre Island
410 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island
|Jumbo Cheese Ravioli
|$17.00
Jumbo handmade ricotta cheese ravioli topped with fresh basil, served with Russo's homemade marinara
or Alfredo sauce.