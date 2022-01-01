Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in South Padre Island

South Padre Island restaurants
South Padre Island restaurants that serve ravioli

Item pic

 

The Meatball Cafe

2412 PADRE BLVD, SOUTH PADRE ISLAND

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Cheese Ravioli$10.00
Three large ravioli stuffed with spinach & cheese and deep fried to perfection served with our marinara sauce.
Mama's Ravioli Special$18.00
Four extra large raviolis. Choose from spinach with cheese or beef with spinach and cheese topped with a choice of marinara, meat sauce, or creamy Alfredo sauce.
Lobster Ravioli$28.00
House made ravioli stuffed with lobster meat, ricotta, cream cheese, spinach and roasted herbs. Topped with a creamy lobster sauce garnished with asparagus.
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - South Padre Island

410 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jumbo Cheese Ravioli$17.00
Jumbo handmade ricotta cheese ravioli topped with fresh basil, served with Russo's homemade marinara
or Alfredo sauce.
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Liam's Steak House & Oyster Bar - Liam's 1 Inc SPI

202 W Tarpon St, South Padre Island

Avg 4.3 (1642 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ravioli Lobster$22.00
