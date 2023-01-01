Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp basket in
South Padre Island
/
South Padre Island
/
Shrimp Basket
South Padre Island restaurants that serve shrimp basket
Senor Donkey - Senor 1 Inc
4215 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island
No reviews yet
Shrimp Basket - LRG
$16.25
Shrimp Basket - MED
$14.25
More about Senor Donkey - Senor 1 Inc
The Meatball Cafe
2412 PADRE BLVD, SOUTH PADRE ISLAND
No reviews yet
Fried Shrimp Basket (5)
$14.99
More about The Meatball Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in South Padre Island
Chalupas
Lobster Ravioli
Lobsters
Salmon
Po Boy
Chicken Parmesan
Cobb Salad
Bisque
More near South Padre Island to explore
Mcallen
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Brownsville
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Edinburg
No reviews yet
Weslaco
Avg 4.8
(12 restaurants)
Pharr
No reviews yet
Harlingen
No reviews yet
Alamo
No reviews yet
Portland
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Brownsville
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Mcallen
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Laredo
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(9 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(439 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(305 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(645 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(788 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(166 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(701 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston