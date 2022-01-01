Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in South Padre Island

South Padre Island restaurants
South Padre Island restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

The Meatball Cafe

2412 PADRE BLVD, SOUTH PADRE ISLAND

Shrimp Scampi Pasta$26.00
a tangy creamy Italian dish with a citrus sauce, olive oil, and garlic sautéed and served with linguini pasta and sprinkled with fresh parmesan, green onion and parsley and served with crostini
Shrimp Scampi Pasta$26.00
A very traditional must-have Italian dish made with a garlic white wine buttery creamy sauce served over linguini pasta and sprinkled with Parmesan and parsley.
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - South Padre Island

410 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island

Shrimp Scampi$18.00
Jumbo Gulf shrimp sautéed with Pinot Grigio lemon and garlic sauce, capers, and sun-dried tomatoes over mafaldine pasta.
