Shrimp scampi in South Padre Island
South Padre Island restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
The Meatball Cafe
2412 PADRE BLVD, SOUTH PADRE ISLAND
|Shrimp Scampi Pasta
|$26.00
a tangy creamy Italian dish with a citrus sauce, olive oil, and garlic sautéed and served with linguini pasta and sprinkled with fresh parmesan, green onion and parsley and served with crostini
|Shrimp Scampi Pasta
|$26.00
A very traditional must-have Italian dish made with a garlic white wine buttery creamy sauce served over linguini pasta and sprinkled with Parmesan and parsley.
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - South Padre Island
410 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island
|Shrimp Scampi
|$18.00
Jumbo Gulf shrimp sautéed with Pinot Grigio lemon and garlic sauce, capers, and sun-dried tomatoes over mafaldine pasta.