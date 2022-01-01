Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Snapper in South Padre Island

South Padre Island restaurants
South Padre Island restaurants that serve snapper

Daddy's Seafood Cajun Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Daddy's Seafood Cajun Kitchen

1808 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island

Avg 4.1 (2081 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
1 lb Red Snapper Throats$12.99
(When in season)
Red Snapper Rockefeller$28.99
A fresh Gulf red snapper fillet blackened, topped with spinach, bacon, and shrimp in a 3-cheese cream sauce. Served with red potatoes and veggies.
Blk Red Snapper Fillet$21.99
A fresh Gulf red snapper fillet blackened and served with red potatoes and veggies. (When in season)
More about Daddy's Seafood Cajun Kitchen
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Liam's Steak House & Oyster Bar

202 W Tarpon St, South Padre Island

Avg 4.3 (1642 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Red Snapper Rockefeller$29.00
More about Liam's Steak House & Oyster Bar

