Snapper in South Padre Island
South Padre Island restaurants that serve snapper
More about Daddy's Seafood Cajun Kitchen
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Daddy's Seafood Cajun Kitchen
1808 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island
|1 lb Red Snapper Throats
|$12.99
(When in season)
|Red Snapper Rockefeller
|$28.99
A fresh Gulf red snapper fillet blackened, topped with spinach, bacon, and shrimp in a 3-cheese cream sauce. Served with red potatoes and veggies.
|Blk Red Snapper Fillet
|$21.99
A fresh Gulf red snapper fillet blackened and served with red potatoes and veggies. (When in season)