Spaghetti and meatballs in South Padre Island
South Padre Island restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
More about The Meatball Cafe
The Meatball Cafe
2412 PADRE BLVD, SOUTH PADRE ISLAND
|Spaghetti & Meatball
|$18.00
Our house specialty spaghetti tossed in our house made marinara and topped with two made from scratch meatballs.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - South Padre Island
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - South Padre Island
410 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island
|Family Spaghetti & Meatballs - Half Tray
|$75.00
Our homemade beef and veal meatballs with Chianti-braised meat sauce and fresh
basil. Red onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, organic cucumbers, red cabbage, black olives, and crisp Romaine lettuce with your choice of dressing. Family recipe made with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, fresh garlics, and Pecorino Romano cheese.