South Pasadena restaurants you'll love
South Pasadena's top cuisines
Must-try South Pasadena restaurants
More about Phoenix Food Boutique
Phoenix Food Boutique
456 Fair Oaks Avenue, South Pasadena
|Popular items
|炸迷你春卷 Crispy Shrimp Rolls
|$10.50
Handmade with all-shrimp filling.
|金桔陳皮雞飯 Tangerine Chicken
|$11.95
Deep fried boneless chicken in our homemade tangerine sauce.
|海南雞飯 Hainan Chicken
|$11.95
Served with our ginger and sweet chili sauce.
More about Fiore Market Cafe
Fiore Market Cafe
1000 Fremont Ave Suite 102, South Pasadena
|Popular items
|Piccolo Grilled Veggie
|$10.00
On homemade baguette, with grilled eggplant and zucchini, burrata cheese, basil walnut pesto, roasted red peppers. Comes with side salad.
|Roasted Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Homemade bread with basil walnut pesto, mayo, and burrata cheese. Comes with side salad.
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens, Asian slaw, sesame seeds, cilantro, roasted chicken, crispy lavash strips, with a ginger dressing.
More about Gus's BBQ
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gus's BBQ
808 Fair Oaks Ave, South Pasadena
|Popular items
|Ribs and Two Meat Combo
|$29.95
mix and match to make the perfect combo
|10oz Texas Beef Brisket
|$24.95
dry rubbed and smoked for up to 14 hours
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$14.95
three cheese sauce, bbq baked beans, smoked mozzarella, jack cheese, tomato, red onion, smoky guacamole, pickled jalapeños, original bbq sauce