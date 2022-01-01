South Pasadena restaurants you'll love

South Pasadena restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • South Pasadena

South Pasadena's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Takeout box
Chinese
Must-try South Pasadena restaurants

Phoenix Food Boutique image

 

Phoenix Food Boutique

456 Fair Oaks Avenue, South Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
炸迷你春卷 Crispy Shrimp Rolls$10.50
Handmade with all-shrimp filling.
金桔陳皮雞飯 Tangerine Chicken$11.95
Deep fried boneless chicken in our homemade tangerine sauce.
海南雞飯 Hainan Chicken$11.95
Served with our ginger and sweet chili sauce.
More about Phoenix Food Boutique
Fiore Market Cafe image

 

Fiore Market Cafe

1000 Fremont Ave Suite 102, South Pasadena

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Piccolo Grilled Veggie$10.00
On homemade baguette, with grilled eggplant and zucchini, burrata cheese, basil walnut pesto, roasted red peppers. Comes with side salad.
Roasted Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Homemade bread with basil walnut pesto, mayo, and burrata cheese. Comes with side salad.
Asian Chicken Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, Asian slaw, sesame seeds, cilantro, roasted chicken, crispy lavash strips, with a ginger dressing.
More about Fiore Market Cafe
Gus's BBQ image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gus's BBQ

808 Fair Oaks Ave, South Pasadena

Avg 4 (2483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ribs and Two Meat Combo$29.95
mix and match to make the perfect combo
10oz Texas Beef Brisket$24.95
dry rubbed and smoked for up to 14 hours
Pulled Pork Nachos$14.95
three cheese sauce, bbq baked beans, smoked mozzarella, jack cheese, tomato, red onion, smoky guacamole, pickled jalapeños, original bbq sauce
More about Gus's BBQ

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in South Pasadena

Pork Belly

More near South Pasadena to explore

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

San Gabriel

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Arcadia

No reviews yet

Monterey Park

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Temple City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rosemead

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

San Marino

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
