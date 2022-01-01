Go
SOUTH PERRY PIZZA

Full service artisan pizza place

1011 S Perry St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Margherita$14.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil
Caesar Salad$8.00
Hearts of romaine, shaved parmesan, house-made croutons
Wild Mushroom$19.00
Garlic olive oil, spinach, provolone, roasted wild mushrooms, and mascarpone
House$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Casa Cano Farms Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, caramelized onions
Ranch- Side$0.50
Hot Honey$16.00
Garlic olive oil, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, pepperoni, fresh arugula, red pepper flakes, jalapeno-honey
Erika's Hawaiian$18.00
Garlic olive oil, fontina, canadian bacon, caramelized onions, pineapple, jalapenos, bleu cheese, basil
Pepperoni$15.00
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, mushrooms
CYO Pizza$12.00
Create your own... Choose your toppings
Bleu Salad$10.00
BLEU | Spring mix, bleu cheese crumbles, red onions, red grapes, candied walnuts, bleu cheese vinaigrette
Location

1011 S Perry St

Spokane WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Press Public House and Hang 10 Hawaiian BBQ Grill

No reviews yet

Hawaii is more than a destination. It’s a feeling, a way of life, a culture like none other. Hang 10 aims to bring a touch of that island vibe, along with the sweet, tangy, delicious flavors of the Pacific to Spokane.
Dinner for 2 or 50, dine in or take out, Kalua Pork Plate or a Tofu Rice Bowl — we’re here to provide delicious, made-from-scratch dishes inspired by traditional Hawaiian BBQ flavors.

The Blind Buck

No reviews yet

Spokane's LGBTQ+ craft cocktail bar

Allie's Vegan Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Delicious vegan comfort food! Scratch made with fresh ingredients.

Zeeks Pizza

No reviews yet

Hand-Crafted Northwest Pizza Experience

