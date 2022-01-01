South Philly Cheesesteaks
We thank you all for your support and hope you stay happy and healthy. Much love. SP Management.
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
1439 Main St. • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1439 Main St.
Sarasota FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fire Fresh Grill - Sarasota
We offer fresh street food mash-up dishes, dine-in and take-out with a full bar, and unabashed love for hospitality. Order online for takeout, curbside pickup or delivery!
Melange & Pangea
Come in and enjoy!
Pizza N Brew - Sarasota
Pizza by the slice, Drinks by the gallon!
Come in and enjoy!
Latin Quarters on Main
Come in and enjoy!