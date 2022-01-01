Go
Toast

South Philly Cheesesteaks

Our Philly's are made to order served on Amoroso rolls. We carry Herr's chips and Hanks old fashioned sodas. In addition to our cheesesteaks we also have salads, burgers, hoagies, beer, wine, milkshakes, fries, and much more!

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

5942 34th St West • $

Avg 4.6 (1103 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5942 34th St West

Bradenton FL

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Food + Beer - Bradenton

No reviews yet

A foodies dream come true!

Chang Kao Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Scuderia Italian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Since 1985, we’ve shared great memories and great times with our customers. We’ve celebrated little league triumphs ... we’ve cheered alongside you while watching legendary athletes make unforgettable plays in games that will be long remembered. These are the times we will look back on and we’re fortunate you’ve chosen to share them with us. Sit back. Relax. And enjoy yourself.
We’ll take care of everything!
The Cortez Road Beef O' Brady's location appreciates every customer and we strive to make every dining experience enjoyable. We have a dedicated staff here to help make every customer feel like VIP's!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston