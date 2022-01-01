Go
South Philly Steaks

Come in and enjoy a taste of Philly! We serve all our Philly Cheesesteaks on authentic Amoroso Rolls. With plenty of cheese and toppings make your philly your way!

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

12001 Avalon Lake Dr • $

Avg 4.5 (1405 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak Rolls (Without Onions)
Cheesesteak and provolone cheese rolled in a won ton and deep-fried. Comes with your choice of sauce.
Fries$2.49
Loaded Fries$8.49
Build your own $5 Bacon Cheeseburger$5.00
Bacon Burger made your way. Choose your Bun, Cheese, and Toppings. Comes with Fries.
Bacon Cheeseburger Eggroll
A twist on our signature steak rolls.
Ground beef, bacon and yellow American cheese rolled in a won ton and deep-fried. Top it with a pickle to add a whole new level of flavor!
Build Your Own Cheese Steak (Lunch Spec)
Cajun Fries
Sauces
Cheese Steak$6.49
Philly Cheesesteak made how you want!
Philly Steak, served with your choice of cheese, and toppings.
Steak Rolls (With Onions)
Cheesesteak, Provolone Cheese and onions rolled in a won ton and deep-fried. Comes with a side sauce of your choice.
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

12001 Avalon Lake Dr

Orlando FL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
