South Philly Steaks
Come in and enjoy a taste of Philly! We serve all our Philly Cheesesteaks on authentic Amoroso Rolls. With plenty of cheese and toppings make your philly your way!
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
12001 Avalon Lake Dr • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
12001 Avalon Lake Dr
Orlando FL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Sip n Roll Creamery
Come in and enjoy!
Rosso Coffee Bar: Avalon Marketplace
Come in and enjoy!
The 1 Cantina
Come in and enjoy!
Brazas Chicken Express
Come in and enjoy!