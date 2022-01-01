South Portland restaurants you'll love
More about BenReuben’s Knishery
BenReuben’s Knishery
145 Ocean St, South Portland
|Popular items
|House Pickles
|$8.75
Fresh Deli Pickles
**Contains Allium**
|CINNA-KNISH
|$5.50
Rotating Flavors
**Contains Gluten, Egg, Dairy**
|SWEET POTATO
|$5.75
Prunes, Carrots, Cinnamon
**Contains Egg, Gluten**
More about Moe's Original BBQ
Moe's Original BBQ
209A Western Avenue, South Portland
|Popular items
|Smoked Chicken Wings Platter
|$15.50
Jumbo smoked wings, fried and lightly coated in a house made wing sauce served with celery and our creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce for dipping
|Ribs Platter, Large (6)
|$18.00
Six St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
|Smoked Half Chicken Platter
|$14.00
Hot, smoked, Half Chicken, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
More about Verbena
Verbena
103 Ocean st., South Portland
|Popular items
|Joe Chips
|$1.75
Choose Sea Salt, Jalepeno, Sweet Potato or Salt and Vinegar. Crunch em!
|Brownie
|$2.50
Super dense and fudgy
|Flattop Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
Thinly Sliced and Cooked to Order on our Flat Top. with Green Apples, Cheddar Cheese and Curry Mayo
More about Amato's
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Amato's
1108 Broadway, South Portland
|Popular items
|Small Amato's Original Italian Sandwich
|$5.35
ham, cheese, all the veggies
|Large All Natural Turkey Italian
|$9.95
built with all-natural turkey
|Half Dozen Stuffers Choice of Meat, Veggie or Cheese
|$6.95
meat = ham + pepperoni
OR
veggie = spinach + broccoli
-- served with a marinara dipping sauce
More about Two Fat Cats Bakery
Two Fat Cats Bakery
740 Broadway, Portland
|Popular items
|Gingerbread & Vanilla Whoopie Pies
|$3.75
Ginger spiced whoopie cakes with a vanilla buttercream filling
|Bag of 3 Holiday Shortbread Cookies
|$7.50
3 uniquely decorated, holiday-themed shortbread cookies.
|Cinnamon Rolls with Vanilla Glaze
|$22.50
6 pack of our classic cinnamon rolls dripping with vanilla glaze. Make breakfast easy & delicious!
More about Big Fin Poké
Big Fin Poké
29 Western Ave, South Portland
|Popular items
|SPICY TUNA
Ahi Tuna, Spicy Aioli, Big Fin Shoyu, sweet onion, green onion, masago, seaweed salad, crab salad, cucumber, edamame, avocado, masago arare, sesame seeds
|HAWAIIAN ORIGINAL
Ahi Tuna, Hawaiian sea salt, sesame oil, Togarashi, Big Fin Shoyu, sweet onion, green onion, hijiki seaweed, seaweed salad, crab salad, pineapple, cucumber, avocado, crispy onions, sesame seeds
|TORCHED SALMON
|$14.95
Salmon, Japanese mayo, Big Fin Shoyu, togarashi, green onions, avocado, cucumber, pickled ginger
More about Foulmouthed Brewing
Foulmouthed Brewing
15 Ocean St, South Portland
|Popular items
|Fries
|$7.00
Hand cut potatoes, with kosher salt and your choice of sauce.
|Giant Pretzel
|$9.00
Bigger than your head! Served with beer cheese or yellow mustard
|Peach Chicken
|$16.00
Fried chicken breast, peach compote, ginger slaw, served on a bolillo roll
More about Chick N Chx - Ghost Kitchen
Chick N Chx - Ghost Kitchen
200 Gorham Road, South Portland
More about Boba - Maine Mall
Boba - Maine Mall
364 Maine Mall Rd, South Portland
More about Indy's Sandwich
Indy's Sandwich
744 Main Street, South Portland