South Portland restaurants you'll love

South Portland restaurants
Toast
  • South Portland

South Portland's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try South Portland restaurants

BenReuben’s Knishery image

 

BenReuben’s Knishery

145 Ocean St, South Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Pickles$8.75
Fresh Deli Pickles
**Contains Allium**
CINNA-KNISH$5.50
Rotating Flavors
**Contains Gluten, Egg, Dairy**
SWEET POTATO$5.75
Prunes, Carrots, Cinnamon
**Contains Egg, Gluten**
More about BenReuben’s Knishery
Moe's Original BBQ image

 

Moe's Original BBQ

209A Western Avenue, South Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Chicken Wings Platter$15.50
Jumbo smoked wings, fried and lightly coated in a house made wing sauce served with celery and our creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce for dipping
Ribs Platter, Large (6)$18.00
Six St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Smoked Half Chicken Platter$14.00
Hot, smoked, Half Chicken, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
More about Moe's Original BBQ
Verbena image

 

Verbena

103 Ocean st., South Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Joe Chips$1.75
Choose Sea Salt, Jalepeno, Sweet Potato or Salt and Vinegar. Crunch em!
Brownie$2.50
Super dense and fudgy
Flattop Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Thinly Sliced and Cooked to Order on our Flat Top. with Green Apples, Cheddar Cheese and Curry Mayo
More about Verbena
Amato's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Amato's

1108 Broadway, South Portland

Avg 3.4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Amato's Original Italian Sandwich$5.35
ham, cheese, all the veggies
Large All Natural Turkey Italian$9.95
built with all-natural turkey
Half Dozen Stuffers Choice of Meat, Veggie or Cheese$6.95
meat = ham + pepperoni
OR
veggie = spinach + broccoli
-- served with a marinara dipping sauce
More about Amato's
Banner pic

 

Two Fat Cats Bakery

740 Broadway, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gingerbread & Vanilla Whoopie Pies$3.75
Ginger spiced whoopie cakes with a vanilla buttercream filling
Bag of 3 Holiday Shortbread Cookies$7.50
3 uniquely decorated, holiday-themed shortbread cookies.
Cinnamon Rolls with Vanilla Glaze$22.50
6 pack of our classic cinnamon rolls dripping with vanilla glaze. Make breakfast easy & delicious!
More about Two Fat Cats Bakery
Big Fin Poké image

 

Big Fin Poké

29 Western Ave, South Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SPICY TUNA
Ahi Tuna, Spicy Aioli, Big Fin Shoyu, sweet onion, green onion, masago, seaweed salad, crab salad, cucumber, edamame, avocado, masago arare, sesame seeds
HAWAIIAN ORIGINAL
Ahi Tuna, Hawaiian sea salt, sesame oil, Togarashi, Big Fin Shoyu, sweet onion, green onion, hijiki seaweed, seaweed salad, crab salad, pineapple, cucumber, avocado, crispy onions, sesame seeds
TORCHED SALMON$14.95
Salmon, Japanese mayo, Big Fin Shoyu, togarashi, green onions, avocado, cucumber, pickled ginger
More about Big Fin Poké
Foulmouthed Brewing image

 

Foulmouthed Brewing

15 Ocean St, South Portland

Avg 4.5 (194 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fries$7.00
Hand cut potatoes, with kosher salt and your choice of sauce.
Giant Pretzel$9.00
Bigger than your head! Served with beer cheese or yellow mustard
Peach Chicken$16.00
Fried chicken breast, peach compote, ginger slaw, served on a bolillo roll
More about Foulmouthed Brewing
Amato's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Amato's

364 Maine Mall Road, South Portland

Avg 3.4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
More about Amato's
Chick N Chx - Ghost Kitchen image

 

Chick N Chx - Ghost Kitchen

200 Gorham Road, South Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Chick N Chx - Ghost Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Boba - Maine Mall

364 Maine Mall Rd, South Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Boba - Maine Mall
Restaurant banner

 

Indy's Sandwich

744 Main Street, South Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Indy's Sandwich

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in South Portland

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

More near South Portland to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Biddeford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Kennebunkport

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Scarborough

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Kennebunk

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Saco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Westbrook

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
