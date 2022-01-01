Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in South Portland

South Portland restaurants
South Portland restaurants that serve cake

BenReuben’s Knishery image

 

BenReuben’s Knishery

145 Ocean St, South Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
White Fish Cake$5.00
Our white fish knish filling in patty form!
Price per cake
**Contains Dairy, Allium**
More about BenReuben’s Knishery
Item pic

 

Two Fat Cats Bakery

740 Broadway, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
✿ 6" Carrot Cake$30.00
A classic made with fresh carrots, chopped pecans, and golden raisins with a naked frosted style (no frosting on sides)
6" Fruit & Honey Cream Cake$30.00
A beautiful vanilla cake layered with vanilla pastry cream & strawberry filling with a lightly sweetened honey buttercream frosting.
* 6" Chocolate Cake$25.00
Simple, sweet and moist chocolate cake can be paired with your favorite filling and frosting for a deliciously unique treat.
More about Two Fat Cats Bakery
Item pic

 

Indy's Sandwich

744 Main Street, South Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Banana Cake$2.99
More about Indy's Sandwich

