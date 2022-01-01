Cheesecake in South Portland
South Portland restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about BenReuben’s Knishery
BenReuben’s Knishery
145 Ocean St, South Portland
|SWEET - CHEESECAKE
|$6.25
Our sweet knish dough filled with cheesecake, rotating fruit jam, and honeyed + cinnamon walnut crumble.
** Contains Gluten, Nuts, Egg and Dairy **
More about Two Fat Cats Bakery
Two Fat Cats Bakery
740 Broadway, Portland
|* 7" Raspberry Chocolate Chip Swirl Cheesecake
|$25.00
Raspberry chocolate chip swirl cheesecake in a chocolate crust topped with fresh raspberries & whipped cream.
|10" Chocolate Pecan Cheesecake
|$35.00
Decadent chocolate cheesecake in a rich chocolate pecan crust & topped with candied pecans.