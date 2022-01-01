Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in South Portland

South Portland restaurants
South Portland restaurants that serve cheesecake

BenReuben’s Knishery image

 

BenReuben’s Knishery

145 Ocean St, South Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SWEET - CHEESECAKE$6.25
Our sweet knish dough filled with cheesecake, rotating fruit jam, and honeyed + cinnamon walnut crumble.
** Contains Gluten, Nuts, Egg and Dairy **
More about BenReuben’s Knishery
Item pic

 

Two Fat Cats Bakery

740 Broadway, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
* 7" Raspberry Chocolate Chip Swirl Cheesecake$25.00
Raspberry chocolate chip swirl cheesecake in a chocolate crust topped with fresh raspberries & whipped cream.
10" Chocolate Pecan Cheesecake$35.00
Decadent chocolate cheesecake in a rich chocolate pecan crust & topped with candied pecans.
More about Two Fat Cats Bakery

