Chicken salad in South Portland
South Portland restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about BenReuben’s Knishery
BenReuben’s Knishery
145 Ocean St, South Portland
|CHICKEN CURRY SALAD
|$6.75
Pickled Red Onion, Celery & Currants
**Contains Gluten, Egg, Allium**
More about Moe's Original BBQ
Moe's Original BBQ
209A Western Avenue, South Portland
|*SPECIAL* Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
More about Verbena
Verbena
103 Ocean st., South Portland
|Catie's Famous Chicken Salad
|$10.95
With Celery, Grapes, and Apples. Contains a small amount of dairy.
|Catie's Famous Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.95
With Celery, Grapes and Apples. Contains a small amount of dairy
|Catie's Famous Chicken Salad
|$6.00
More about Amato's
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Amato's
364 Maine Mall Road, South Portland
|Small Chicken Salad Italian
|$7.89
mixed + made with all white meat
More about Amato's
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Amato's
1108 Broadway, South Portland
|Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad Wrap
|$7.95
mixed with celery + mayo
|Grilled Chicken Breast Salad
|$8.95
|Small Chicken Salad Italian
|$6.95
mixed + made with all white meat
More about Foulmouthed Brewing
Foulmouthed Brewing
15 Ocean St, South Portland
|Chicken Bahn Mi Salad
|$14.00
Vietnamese grilled chicken, pickled jalapeños, carrots, and daikon, cilantro, miso vinaigrette, and cilantro.
More about NexDine
NexDine
333 Western Ave, South Portland
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Chopped Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, and Grilled Chicken tossed with Caesar Dressing
|SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN SALAD
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Cilantro, Corn, & Tortilla Strips with Chipotle-Ranch Dressing