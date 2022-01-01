Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in South Portland

Go
South Portland restaurants
Toast

South Portland restaurants that serve chicken salad

BenReuben’s Knishery image

 

BenReuben’s Knishery

145 Ocean St, South Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN CURRY SALAD$6.75
Pickled Red Onion, Celery & Currants
**Contains Gluten, Egg, Allium**
More about BenReuben’s Knishery
Moe's Original BBQ image

 

Moe's Original BBQ

209A Western Avenue, South Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
*SPECIAL* Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
More about Moe's Original BBQ
Verbena image

 

Verbena

103 Ocean st., South Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Catie's Famous Chicken Salad$10.95
With Celery, Grapes, and Apples. Contains a small amount of dairy.
Catie's Famous Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.95
With Celery, Grapes and Apples. Contains a small amount of dairy
Catie's Famous Chicken Salad$6.00
More about Verbena
Amato's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Amato's

364 Maine Mall Road, South Portland

Avg 3.4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Small Chicken Salad Italian$7.89
mixed + made with all white meat
More about Amato's
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Amato's

1108 Broadway, South Portland

Avg 3.4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad Wrap$7.95
mixed with celery + mayo
Grilled Chicken Breast Salad$8.95
Small Chicken Salad Italian$6.95
mixed + made with all white meat
More about Amato's
Foulmouthed Brewing image

 

Foulmouthed Brewing

15 Ocean St, South Portland

Avg 4.5 (194 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Bahn Mi Salad$14.00
Vietnamese grilled chicken, pickled jalapeños, carrots, and daikon, cilantro, miso vinaigrette, and cilantro.
More about Foulmouthed Brewing
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD image

 

NexDine

333 Western Ave, South Portland

No reviews yet
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Chopped Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, and Grilled Chicken tossed with Caesar Dressing
SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN SALAD
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Cilantro, Corn, & Tortilla Strips with Chipotle-Ranch Dressing
More about NexDine

Browse other tasty dishes in South Portland

Italian Salad

Curry

Salmon

Thai Tea

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Curry

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near South Portland to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Biddeford

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Scarborough

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Kennebunkport

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Kennebunk

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Westbrook

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Saco

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston