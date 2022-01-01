Chicken tenders in South Portland
South Portland restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Moe's Original BBQ
Moe's Original BBQ
209A Western Avenue, South Portland
|Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders Platter
|$15.00
Moe's hand-breaded chicken tenders - * these are some of the best in Portland* - served with your choice of dipping sauce, 2 sides and griddled cornbread.
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$7.00
|5 Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
Moe's Signature "Hand Breaded" Chicken Tenders - Honestly...they're the Best in Town
More about Amato's
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Amato's
364 Maine Mall Road, South Portland
|Large Chicken Tender (Regular or Buffalo)
|$8.79
regular or buffalo with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
More about Amato's
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Amato's
1108 Broadway, South Portland
|Small Chicken Tender (Regular or Buffalo)
|$6.96
regular or buffalo with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
|Large Chicken Tender (Regular or Buffalo)
|$9.50
regular or buffalo with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo