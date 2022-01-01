Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in South Portland

South Portland restaurants
South Portland restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Moe's Original BBQ image

 

Moe's Original BBQ

209A Western Avenue, South Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders Platter$15.00
Moe's hand-breaded chicken tenders - * these are some of the best in Portland* - served with your choice of dipping sauce, 2 sides and griddled cornbread.
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
5 Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders$8.00
Moe's Signature "Hand Breaded" Chicken Tenders - Honestly...they're the Best in Town
Amato's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Amato's

364 Maine Mall Road, South Portland

Avg 3.4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Large Chicken Tender (Regular or Buffalo)$8.79
regular or buffalo with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Amato's

1108 Broadway, South Portland

Avg 3.4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Small Chicken Tender (Regular or Buffalo)$6.96
regular or buffalo with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
Large Chicken Tender (Regular or Buffalo)$9.50
regular or buffalo with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
Consumer pic

 

Indy's Sandwich

744 Main Street, South Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tender$6.00
