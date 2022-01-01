Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in South Portland

South Portland restaurants
South Portland restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Amato's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Amato's

364 Maine Mall Road, South Portland

Avg 3.4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.49
romaine lettuce + romano cheese
Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.49
lettuce + tomato
Chicken Bacon Ranch (Regular or Buffalo) Wrap$9.49
lettuce + tomato, regular or buffalo chicken
More about Amato's
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Amato's

1108 Broadway, South Portland

Avg 3.4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad Wrap$7.95
mixed with celery + mayo
Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.75
lettuce + tomato
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.75
romaine lettuce + romano cheese
More about Amato's
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP image

 

NexDine

333 Western Ave, South Portland

No reviews yet
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
More about NexDine
Southwest Chicken Wrap image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

b.good

200 Gorham Rd, South Portland

Avg 4.3 (940 reviews)
Southwest Chicken Wrap$8.49
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 990) - Allergens: Wheat
More about b.good

