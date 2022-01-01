Chicken wraps in South Portland
South Portland restaurants that serve chicken wraps
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Amato's
364 Maine Mall Road, South Portland
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.49
romaine lettuce + romano cheese
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$9.49
lettuce + tomato
|Chicken Bacon Ranch (Regular or Buffalo) Wrap
|$9.49
lettuce + tomato, regular or buffalo chicken
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Amato's
1108 Broadway, South Portland
|Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad Wrap
|$7.95
mixed with celery + mayo
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$9.75
lettuce + tomato
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.75
romaine lettuce + romano cheese
NexDine
333 Western Ave, South Portland
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
b.good
200 Gorham Rd, South Portland
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$8.49
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 990) - Allergens: Wheat